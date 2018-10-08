Netflix Will Open a Production Studio in New Mexico. Here's Why

Netflix is setting up shop outside of Los Angeles, with new production studios in Albuquerque, New Mexico

New Mexico lured the streaming service to the state thanks to more than $14 million in state and local economic development funding, and Netflix production work in the state is expected to result in $1 billion in spending over the next decade, according to the Associated Press.

Both Emmy-winning limited series Godless as well as Netflix original series Logmire are currently produced in New Mexico. And for years now, the state has been drawing attention as a place to film, as any Breaking Bad fan will no doubt be happy to tell you. In fact, the popularity of the five-season series, filmed primarily in Albuquerque, prompted the state’s governor Susana Martinez to encourage more film crews to come to the state by signing the “Breaking Bad bill,” which enhanced incentives for television production in the state.

Even as competitors continue to crop up, Netflix continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry with 130 million subscribers around the globe. The streaming giant also dominates the bandwidth used, consuming 15% of the world’s internet bandwidth. Competing services account for far less, including Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, which are neck in neck in the 7-8% range.

Netflix original programming has been a boon for the company, so much so that Netflix increased original content production by 88% in 2018, compared to the same period in 2017. It even launched production for Jinn, Netflix’s first original series in Arabic.