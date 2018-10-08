DirecTV Now Went Down, Suffering a Nationwide Outage

Update: DirecTV Now posted on Twitter at 4:36 p.m. E.T.that the service has resolved the streaming outage.

DirecTV Now, the streaming television service operated by AT&T, experienced a nationwide outage that started around 12:30 p.m. E.T. The outage was first reported by the website, Downdetector, which collects status reports from various sources, including Twitter reports, and alerts people “when technology fails.”

The reported outages affecting DirecTV Now users originated in Dallas, New York, Phoenix, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and Tampa, according to Downdetector. The outage could have impact up to 1.46 million DirecTV Now subscribers. DirecTV Now’s Twitter account posted an update at 3:02 p.m., stating it was aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

We are aware of the issue affecting DIRECTV NOW streaming. We are working to fix it as soon as possible. — DIRECTV NOW Help (@DIRECTVNowHelp) October 8, 2018

People who experienced the outages are not happy to be missing out on valuable TV watching time on their Monday off this week, and have taken to Twitter to express their rage at the company.

“Go to hell,” one DirecTV Now user wrote to the company on Twitter. “What a way to start a Monday,” another user said. Some people were even forced to go into work if they wanted to watch the MLB playoffs. “Looks like I’m heading to work a hour early to watch the Indians,” one person wrote on Twitter.

The DirecTV Now Help account on Twitter did not issue a general statement about the outage, but responded to individual complaints from customers on Monday afternoon.

At least people can commiserate online.

@DIRECTVNowHelp Oh yay.. more DirecTV Now problems.. and this is on any device of mine and any network.. WTF?? pic.twitter.com/TpmpcqEjVL — David O (@davido1138) October 8, 2018

I’ve had zero issues with @directvnow since cutting the cord. But this is now 2 out of 3 #isles games I am unable to watch due to your “technical issues” fix this shit now. Sincerely, peeved off hockey fan. 👊🏻😡 — Kristabyte💙🧡 (@Kristabyte) October 8, 2018

Wow!! @directvnow sucks!! Plain and simple! Looks like I’m heading to work a hour early to watch the #Indians Oh and when my deal is up, there will be no more DirecTV Now! pic.twitter.com/lGsQEmfSL0 — Anthony Alford (@Anthony_WTAM) October 8, 2018

DirecTV Now did not reply to requests for comment on story.