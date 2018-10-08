Brett Kavanaugh, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins: Broadsheet October 8

• Winner take all? On Friday, hours before the Senate moved to end debate and trigger the final confirmation vote that would appoint Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump tweeted about the overwhelmingly female protestors who came to Capitol Hill to make their rejection of the judge known to lawmakers.

The president questioned the authenticity of the protestors, calling them “paid professionals” funded by “Soros and others.” (An allegation, it should be said, that was disproven by reporters on the ground.) The following day, after the judge’s confirmation, he spoke for American women, saying they were “outraged at what happened to Brett Kavanaugh. Outraged.” Presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway appeared on ABC Sunday to concur, adding that “a lot of women, including me,” saw the controversy over his nomination as nothing but “political, political character assassination.”

Certainly there are women out there—many women, including readers of this newsletter—who agree with the president and his counselor. But clearly the pair do not speak for the 55% of women who told pollsters that they were opposed to Kavanaugh’s confirmation, or the 52% who said they believed Dr. Ford’s testimony.

Trying to bridge the gap between the roughly half of American women who opposed Kavanaugh’s appointment to the court and the roughly half who either supported it or didn’t have an opinion is probably impossible. But here’s a question those on both sides of the issue might ask themselves: Do we want to live in a winner-take-all nation, where those who hold the power ignore or attempt to erase such a substantial portion of the electorate?

The senators who voted to confirm Kavanaugh decided to ignore Dr. Ford. Yes, some called her “credible” or said they believed that she was a survivor of sexual assault by someone, but they looked past her assertion that she was “100 percent sure” that that person was Judge Kavanaugh.

The frustration of being dismissed may feel very familiar to the women who protested, or signed petitions, or called their representatives to ask them to vote against the judge. So, while Kellyanne Conway took her moment in the TV spotlight to talk about the women who looked at Kavanaugh and thought about “our husbands, our sons, our cousins, our co-workers, our brothers,” let us not ignore the women who looked at Dr. Ford and saw their wives, daughters, cousins, co-workers, sisters—or themselves.