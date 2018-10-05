Walmart Recalls Thousands of Ozark Trail Axes Over Injury Concerns

Walmart has recalled $8 camp axes.

The company said this week that consumers should immediately stop using and return Ozark Trail camp axes sold at the company’s stores and online marketplace between January 2017 and July 2018. Walmart recently received two reports of the axe heads detaching from the handle, causing “minor cuts and abrasions,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Walmart (wmt) told the CPSC that it sold approximately 246,000 Ozark Trail axes. When customers bring the axes back into its store, it will offer a full $8 refund.

According to the CPSC, the axes are manufactured by a company in India and imported and exclusively distributed in the U.S. by Walmart. The axes were only ever available at Walmart stores, so if you bought a camp axe anywhere else, it’s not included in this recall.

If you’re unsure whether you have an Ozark Trail camp axe, you can click here to see a picture. The axes have a steel shaft that’s about 14 inches long and weigh 1.25 pounds. There’s a black rubber grip and claw feature, as well.

The axes have “Ozark Trail” clearly printed on them, along with the model number 60111140.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the recall.