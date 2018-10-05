Walgreens Birchbox, Grammys, Uber CEO: Broadsheet October 5

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Walgreens backs Birchbox, the Grammys get more diverse, and we reflect on the first year of #MeToo. Have a wonderful weekend.
•#MeToo turns 1. Today marks one year since The New York Times published its bombshell story on allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Several days after its publication, the #MeToo hashtag zipped around the Internet as women shared their own experiences of abuse, unknowingly giving birth to a cultural reckoning that would prompt a nationwide reexamination of institutional power structures and women’s place in them.
The movement has notched significant victories. In entertainment and media, it’s knocked bad actors off the perches from which they’d dictated what Americans read, watched, and heard. In the venture capital space, it’s exposed men who used their influence as a tool for intimidation, and in some corporate environments, it’s booted men whose unchecked misogyny bred cultures of rampant gender discrimination.
But the pressing question now is whether the #MeToo movement will have consequences beyond the ousters—however seismic—of individuals accused of misconduct.
This week’s events don’t instill a sense of optimism, what with the president of the United States openly mocking Christine Blasey Ford for coming forward with allegations of abuse; the very act that gave rise to the #MeToo movement in the first place.
And new data from the Society for Human Resources Management doesn’t offer reassurance either. It found that 72% of surveyed employees are satisfied with their companies’ efforts to eliminate sexual harassment in the workplace. But those initiatives aren’t necessarily effective. More than one-third of employees say their workplaces still foster sexual harassment. So not only are employers failing to stop such abuse—their cultures are actively supporting it.
So as #MeToo turns 1, hold the balloons and confetti.
Today doesn’t exactly call for a festive celebration, but, like any good anniversary, it’s still an occasion to appreciate past accomplishments and commit to pushing for more, knowing that—just like those in year one—they won’t come easy.
• Peace prize. The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize went to an extremely deserving pair: Nadia Murad, the 25-year-old Yazidi woman abducted by ISIS in 2014 who has since become a global activist for women who have suffered sexual violence and human trafficking, and Denis Mukwege, a gynecological surgeon in the Democratic Republic of Congo who treats women who are raped in war. The duo won the award for their efforts to “end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict,” the Nobel committee said.
New York Times
• Down the (beauty) aisle. Walgreens is investing an undisclosed amount in the beauty subscription service Birchbox and will start selling Birchbox products in 11 of its drug stores. Birchbox, led by CEO Katia Beauchamp, had reportedly been looking for investors or even a buyer, and Walgreens wants to improve its beauty business with higher-quality products.
Wall Street Journal
• Momma’s boy. We’re not done with the Most Powerful Women Summit just yet. To close out the summit, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi took the stage alongside his mom, Lili Khosrowshahi. The elder Khosrowshahi talked about saving every penny after immigrating to the United States to support her three children, Dara included.
Fortune
• Sing it loud. The Recording Academy—aka the Grammys—invited 900 new voting members to join in an effort to improve diversity. The Grammys has faced criticism over granting most of its awards to white artists. The invitations—all 900 of them to women, women and men of color, and largely to people younger than 39—are based on recommendations from a task force formed to address the academy’s problems with diversity.
Billboard
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Zillow Group COO Amy Bohutinsky and Gusto COO Lexi Reese are joining The Gap’s board. Marissa Rosenblum returns to Refinery29 from Barney’s New York as senior director of commerce. Louise Trotter is the new creative director at Lacoste, the brand’s first woman in that role in its 85-year history.
• Town hall action. After Anita Hill spoke at the Most Powerful Women Summit, she kicked off a town hall discussion of what other leaders are doing to reach equality in their own workplaces. Some suggestions from the audience: tying executive bonuses to meeting diversity goals, highlighting achievements of companies that are doing well on diversity to subtly shame the ones that aren’t, and treating diversity like a business issue.
Fortune
• Melania in Malawi. The last time we checked in with First Lady Melania Trump, she was just starting her solo tour of four countries in Africa. Since then, she’s toured a castle that was a hub of the slave trade in Ghana and given school supplies featuring her “Be Best” slogan to students at a school in Malawi. Kenya and Egypt are up next.
New York Times
• Cover story. If you haven’t seen Time‘s new cover about Christine Blasey Ford, you need to check it out. A drawing of Ford is made up of things she said while testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The portrait—with phrases like “used to being collegial” and “I will never forget” visible—is stunning.
Time
• Standing strong. In San Francisco, there’s a statue of three women from China, Korea, and the Philippines that symbolizes the “comfort women” who were forced to work in brothels for Japanese soldiers during World War II. The city recently recognized the statue put up by a private group, and the mayor of Osaka ended a 60-year “sister city” relationship between the two cities in response.
The Guardian
