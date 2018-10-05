Walgreens Birchbox, Grammys, Uber CEO: Broadsheet October 5

•#MeToo turns 1. Today marks one year since The New York Times published its bombshell story on allegations of sexual misconduct against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Several days after its publication, the #MeToo hashtag zipped around the Internet as women shared their own experiences of abuse, unknowingly giving birth to a cultural reckoning that would prompt a nationwide reexamination of institutional power structures and women’s place in them.

The movement has notched significant victories. In entertainment and media, it’s knocked bad actors off the perches from which they’d dictated what Americans read, watched, and heard. In the venture capital space, it’s exposed men who used their influence as a tool for intimidation, and in some corporate environments, it’s booted men whose unchecked misogyny bred cultures of rampant gender discrimination.

But the pressing question now is whether the #MeToo movement will have consequences beyond the ousters—however seismic—of individuals accused of misconduct.

This week’s events don’t instill a sense of optimism, what with the president of the United States openly mocking Christine Blasey Ford for coming forward with allegations of abuse; the very act that gave rise to the #MeToo movement in the first place.

And new data from the Society for Human Resources Management doesn’t offer reassurance either. It found that 72% of surveyed employees are satisfied with their companies’ efforts to eliminate sexual harassment in the workplace. But those initiatives aren’t necessarily effective. More than one-third of employees say their workplaces still foster sexual harassment. So not only are employers failing to stop such abuse—their cultures are actively supporting it.

So as #MeToo turns 1, hold the balloons and confetti.

Today doesn’t exactly call for a festive celebration, but, like any good anniversary, it’s still an occasion to appreciate past accomplishments and commit to pushing for more, knowing that—just like those in year one—they won’t come easy.