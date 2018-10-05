raceAhead: The Lakers Hold Their First-Ever "Pride Night"

I was equal parts enlightened and amused by this deep dive into the now famous graphic that explains the difference between equality (everyone gets the same box to stand on) and equity (everyone get the size of box they need to see over a fence.) The distinction is an important one — it’s the difference between every student getting the same amount of money, or some students getting what they need to close the achievement gap. But in the example of the graphic, says educator and organizer Paul Kuttner, the problem is that it reinforces deficit thinking — a viewpoint that blames people for their own situation. What if the metaphor went deeper? What if the graphic showed the characters tearing down the fence to symbolize their agency and liberation? Turns out there is a handy graphic tool that lets you design your own image. Enjoy.