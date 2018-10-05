Who Will Win Baseball’s Beer-Fueled Playoffs, Colorado’s Coors or Milwaukee’s Miller?

The Colorado Rockies play their home games at Coors Field. The Milwaukee Brewers play at Miller Park. So as the teams battle to win the National League Division Series, it’s only natural that Coors and Miller Brewing would up the stakes.

At its core, it’s a pretty basic bet: Loser buys beers. The twist? Loser has to buy beers for the other team’s entire city.

“On Friday, Oct. 12, fans of the winning team will be able to get a free beer at participating bars across the winning city,” the brewers announced Thursday. “The losing team’s hometown brewery will pick up the tab.”

Sure, both brewers are supporting their local teams, but the real winner, no matter who takes the series, is MillerCoors, the parent company of both brands. The #BeerSeries is a dream come true for the company’s publicity department.

City-wide free beer bets are becoming increasingly common around major sporting events. Bud Light bought a round for Philadelphia after the Eagles won the Super Bowl earlier this year. And it’s recently picked up the tab in Cleveland after the Browns won a game, as well. (Normally, a football team winning a single game isn’t a major sporting event, but … well, it’s the Browns.)

The Brewers won Game 1 of the Division Series last night with a score of 3-2. They’ll meet again Friday at 4:15 p.m. ET.