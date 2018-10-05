Malort to Move Production After Acquisition By Chicago Distillery

Production of the bitter spirit Malort is headed to Chicago.

Jeppson’s Malort, which is made primarily from wormwood, was recently acquired by Illinois-based CH Distillery, a craft distillery best known for its vodka. The distillery has announced plans to move its Malort production to its Chicago location.

Malort has a particularly strong following in Chicago, the spirit’s primary market despite the fact that it is currently distilled in Florida, The Chicago Tribune reports. It was originally made in Chicago in the 1930s by a Swedish immigrant, Carl Jeppson.

The 70-proof spirit has a distinctive flavor that its new owner compared to “taking a bite of a grapefruit and then drinking a shot of gasoline” at first sip. But it said that consumers can appreciate the complexity of over time.

Visitors to CH Distillery’s tasting room will be able to taste the liquid and come up with their own descriptions soon. Its new owner also plans to eventually distribute Malort in new markets, including Milwaukee, Seattle, and Austin.