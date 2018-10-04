The advocacy group UltraViolet—which works on a range of issues, from reproductive rights to racial justice, in the fight to combat sexism—set up a screen outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday to send a message to Congress.

The screen is repeatedly playing President Donald Trump’s 2005 Access Hollywood tape in which he bragged about groping and trying to have sex with women.

After the tape was released in 2016, Trump issued a statement, saying “I said it, I was wrong, and I apologize.”

UltraViolet said on Twitter that it would loop the clip of Trump bragging about using his status and power to “grab [women] by the pussy” all day to remind senators that “Trump is a self-professed sexual abuser trying to put another sexual abuser on the highest court in our country.”

Trump's Access Hollywood tape on loop all day in front of the Capitol, two years after the release. We're here to remind senators that Trump is a self-professed sexual abuser trying to put another sexual abuser on the highest court in our country. #StopKavanaugh #BelieveSurvivors

“[The Senate] can either confirm the Supreme Court nominee hand-picked by the man who brags about sexually assaulting any woman he pleases, or listen to survivors and their constituents by stopping Kavanaugh,” Shaunna Thomas, the executive director and co-founder of UltraViolet Action said in a statement, according to the Huffington Post.

In a series of tweets, the group argued that investigations into sexual assault claims, “are always stacked against survivors,” adding, “a vote for Brett Kavanaugh is a vote saying you don’t care about sexual assault survivors, you don’t believe them, and you have no interest in pretending that you do.”

Investigations are always stacked against survivors, but this investigation was intentionally designed to find nothing. Republicans rushed this investigation through, limited its scope and hampered it at every turn to cover for Kavanaugh and themselves.

Survivors of assault and their allies rallied on Thursday and marched to the Supreme Court with a message: “We believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. We still believe Anita Hill. We believe survivors.”