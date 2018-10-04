Today is National Taco Day. Here's Where to Get Deals, Discounts, and Even Free Tacos

Today is National Taco Day, yet another deliciously made-up holiday when retailers give away free food and deals on customer favorites. A day celebrating tacos is no exception to what is quickly becoming a way for chains that otherwise compete to all over versions of the same discounts on one very filling today.

Last year, Americans ate 4.5 billion tacos, according to the National Taco Day website. How do you think this single day will compare? Let’s find out. Here are the Mexican chains offering deals and free tacos for National Taco Day 2018.

Taco Bell

Make a run for the border—that is, Taco Bell on National Taco Day. The Mexican chain is offering a National Taco Day Gift Set, which is a fancy way of saying that for $5, you can get four hard shell tacos including Crunchy Taco, Fiery, Cool Ranch, and Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

#NationalTacoDay is right around the corner! Get into the holiday spirit by watching the classic holiday tale, Glen and the Magic Taco. https://t.co/NBkXYdhOe3 pic.twitter.com/PDcAOjYAYU — Taco Bell (@tacobell) September 21, 2018

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco is sure crazy for National Taco Day. The chain is offering a free chicken taco al carbon all day Thursday, as well as the chance to win free tacos for a year. The official contest rules can be found on El Pollo Loco’s website.

Del Taco

With a coupon customers can download from the Del Taco website, two shredded beef soft tacos are the price of one. That’s a tasty BOGO for sure.

On the Border

Participating locations of this nationwide Mexican chain are serving $8.99 Endless Tacos all day long on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

Enjoy $8.99 Endless Tacos on 10/4, which happens to be #NationalTacoDay. What a coincidence. 😉 https://t.co/tVNFw3nT7m pic.twitter.com/VucnNNjkMj — On The Border (@ontheborder) October 1, 2018

Taco John’s

Extending one delicious day into a whole week, Taco John’s is offering a free crispy beef taco every day this week, through Friday. All you have to do is download the Taco John’s Rewards smartphone app.

Rubio’s

With a beverage purchase and this coupon, customers can enjoy a free Original Fish Taco at Rubio’s Coastal Grill locations.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

To get Moe’s buy two, get one free deal, simply download the Moe’s Rewards app. Moe’s is even extending National Taco Day through Sunday.

WHAT DO WE WANT?

🗣: FREE TACOS

WHEN DO WE WANT THEM?

🗣: #NationalTacoDay Download the Moe’s Rewards app before Thursday, October 4 to score Buy 2, Get One Free tacos this weekend! https://t.co/kNWjr8he2a — Moe'sSouthwestGrill (@Moes_HQ) October 2, 2018

Chuy’s

Getting a free meal at Chuy’s on National Taco Day requires quite a bit more effort, but it’ll also be a whole lot more fun. Go to any Chuy’s location dressed as a taco and your meal is on the house. If you just want a good deal and can’t be bothered to dress up, Chuy’s is also offering $1 off bottles of Modelo beer, as well as the option to add a crispy beef taco to any meal for only $1.

Baja Fresh

Not technically a National Taco Day deal, if you join the Club Baja rewards program, you can get one free taco (chicken or carnitas, Baja or Americano style).

Cold Stone Creamery

You read that right, and no, Cold Stone isn’t getting into Tex-Mex. But all day Thursday, for one day only, the chain will sell Waffle Tacos. Sounds like a good dessert after you’ve eaten your fill of regular tacos elsewhere.