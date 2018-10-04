Less than a week after Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s gave their testimonies in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, more Americans are convinced by Ford’s account of the alleged attack.

A new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Wednesday found that 45% believe Ford to be telling the truth, while 33% believe Kavanaugh. Both of these figures mark an increase from a poll taken ahead of their respective testimonies, but the jump is more significant for Ford: up from 32% who said they believed her, and 26% for Kavanaugh.

The hearing also had an impact on Americans who had previously been unsure of whom to believe, dropping from 42% before the hearing to 22% in the week after.

Asked whether Kavanaugh should be confirmed to the Supreme Court if there is “still a doubt about whether the charges are true,” 52% felt he should not, while 40% said he should. Meanwhile, truth in testimony aside, 48% oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination to 41% in favor.

The response of the American people appears to be at odds with that of President Trump, who just days after calling Ford a “very credible witness,” changed his tune and mocked her during a Tuesday night rally in Mississippi.

Despite growing support for Ford and belief in her testimony, Republicans are pushing Kavanaugh’s confirmation forward, with initial votes due to begin Friday. The FBI completed its investigation and handed over its report early Thursday. The organization reportedly did not interview Ford nor Kavanaugh as part of its investigation.