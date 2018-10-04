Kavanaugh Vote, Amazon Wages, Honda and GM: CEO Daily for October 4, 2018

Good morning.

Here’s something I learned at the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit yesterday: 35% of marriages today began with an online dating app. That’s according to Mandi Ginsberg, CEO of Match Group.

And here’s something else I learned: Two years ago, Match’s Tinder app could be accessed only with Facebook Connect. A year ago, the company started giving new users the option of signing up with a telephone number, and today 75% use phone numbers, not Facebook. That’s the reason Ginsberg says she isn’t too concerned about Facebook’s plans to move into the dating space. “People want to separate their dating lives from their Facebook lives,” she said. And young people, in particular, “don’t want to date on the same platform their parents are on.”

Another bit of wisdom came from Judith McKenna, who is CEO of Walmart’s international business, and previously helped reinvigorate its U.S. business as COO. Even at a mammoth organization like Walmart, with more than two million employees, she believes strongly in the power of “TNT—tiny, noticeable things”—like a walk through a store, a note to someone for a job well done, or a word to someone facing a personal challenge. It’s a means of building trust, she says.

More from the MPW summit, including Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, here. Other news below.