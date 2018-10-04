This Rare Scotch Whisky Auction Comes With a Car

We’ve seen a lot of rare whiskies go up for auction lately; however, Christie’s is currently auctioning off a pretty unique lot from Balvenie, unlike anything we’ve seen hit the auction block before.

As you might expect, the lot includes whisky, specifically The Balvenie DCS Compendium Chapter 4, a collection of five rare whiskies from Malt Master David Stewart, but it also includes a Morgan V8 Roadster, and a trip to Scotland for the winner to go behind the scenes at Balvenie’s Scotland location.

“Combining the rare, collectible whiskies of The Balvenie DCS Compendium and a limited-edition, custom roadster with a personalized tour of the distillery makes this a one-of-a-kind lot, and truly celebrates the spirit of The Balvenie,” The Balvenie brand director Greg Levine said in a statement.

The set of whiskies is the fourth in the distillery’s Compendium series that celebrates the lifetime work of Stewart. Each chapter of the series includes five single cask single malts. The Balvenie-themed roaster has Balvenie branding on the headrest and interior, and the exclusive trip to Scotland will give the winner the opportunity to see where those pricey bottles came from: all five casks are still on site.

“With an estimate at $100,000-$150,000, this is the highest value lot ever to be offered in this category for an online sale,” Christie’s head of wine department for the Americas Chris Munro said. “It’s also an interesting lot for us, as it combines luxury handcrafted goods with a one-of-a-kind experience, making a lot that is already extremely exclusive even more enticing.”

The auction is live now on Christie’s site with bids starting at $80,000 and will end at 10 a.m. ET on October 9.