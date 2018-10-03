Watch 'The Breakdown,' Fortune's Live News Show

Watch episode 23 of our weekly news show, The Breakdown, for a quick dive into some of the week’s most compelling topics by reporters and editors from Fortune, Time, Money, and Sports Illustrated. In this week’s edition, Fortune examines Facebook’s bumpy year, Time explores how the FBI ended up at the center of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, Money discusses what to know about the unicorn tech IPO’s on the horizon, and Sports Illustrated looks at what the roughing-the-passer rule means for the future of football. The show stars Neha Joy and streams weekly on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Eastern.