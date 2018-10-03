Term Sheet -- Wednesday, October 3

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Busy news day today. Here’s the rundown:

NEW FIRM: Term Sheet has learned that Golden Gate Capital longtime managing director Rajeev Amara is leaving the firm to launch his own called Arcline Investment Management. Amara had been at Golden Gate for more than 18 years where he founded and oversaw the firm’s industrials investing practice. The practice reportedly consists of 12 companies aggregating to more than $4 billion of revenues.

Golden Gate principal Shyam Ravindran and vice president Alex Iannaccone are also leaving to join Amara at his new venture. Ravindran had been at Golden Gate for more than 10 years, Iannaccone for more than six, and they were both part of the industrials investing practice.

Spokespeople for both Golden Gate and Arcline declined to comment.

There have been other firms to spin out from Golden Gate in previous years, including Sycamore Partners and Altamont Capital Partners.

NEW FUND: Initialized Capital, the early-stage VC firm founded by Garry Tan and Alexis Ohanian in 2012, raised $225 million for its fourth core fund.

In total, Initialized now has approximately $508 million in capital under management and more than 100 companies in its portfolio. Its previous investments include Coinbase, Instacart, Zenefits, Opendoor, Soylent, Cruise Automation, and Standard Cognition.

Term Sheet spoke with Tan to better understand how the partners plan to deploy the new capital. He said Initialized will continue investing in early-stage startups, with an emphasis on software. The category of “software” will include cryptocurrency and blockchain investments, which the firm has sought out in the last few years.

“We don’t view crypto as a different thing — it’s just software,” Tan said. “There’s not really crypto versus non-crypto to me. It’s software eats money in the sense that crypto is a programmable form of money.”

Ohanian told Term Sheet that Coinbase “has obviously been a tremendous performer for the firm and we are excited that this crypto bear market has caused the builders to dig in and focus on shipping great software to bring blockchain tech to more people.”

The new fund is backed by endowments, foundations, and institutions that are primarily U.S.-based. “We’ve taken institutional capital, so it’s incredibly important to return the capital and grow it the way we said we would,” Tan said. “I told Alexis, ‘It’d be cool to start a billion-dollar company, but what if we could help create one every year?”

For more on Initialized, check out Term Sheet’s interview with Ohanian on more of the firm’s thesis, crypto investing, and deal flow diversity.

NEW FUNDING: Coinbase, the cryptocurrency-trading startup, is raising up to $500 million in funding from Tiger Global and existing shareholders that would value the company at about $8 billion, according to Recode. The deal would make Coinbase one of the highest-valued startups in the U.S. and help further legitimize the entire cryptocurrency industry. Fortune profiled Coinbase founder Brian Armstrong in the latest issue of the magazine. Read the feature here.

NEW PARTNER: David Ulevitch, the founder of OpenDNS (which sold to Cisco in 2016), joined venture firm Andreessen Horowitz as its newest general partner. He is the fourth general partner to be announced by the firm since it appointed three new GPs — Katie Haun, Connie Chan, and Angela Strange — this summer.