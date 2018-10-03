Brainstorm Health: Sexual Assault's Health Effects, Online Drug Sales

Good afternoon, readers. This is Sy.

The controversial fight over Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court is raging on. It’s a thorny issue that raises plenty of passions. But, politics aside, it’s also brought up important questions about the pervasiveness—and lasting effects—of sexual assault in America at large. And a new study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine highlights how devastating those effects can be when it comes to long-term health.

The study examined hundreds of women who were, on average, 54 years old and experienced some sort of sexual harassment or assault in their past. Researchers set out to see whether such incidents were associated, over the long term, with problematic health outcomes such as higher blood pressure, elevated anxiety, and sleep disorders.

As we regularly note at Brainstorm Health Daily, correlation doesn’t equal causation. Still, the findings were striking. “Women with a history of sexual harassment had significantly higher systolic blood pressure (SBP), marginally higher diastolic blood pressure (DBP), and significantly poorer sleep quality than women without a history of harassment,” wrote the study authors.

There’s more: “Women with a history of sexual assault had higher depressive symptoms, anxiety, and poorer sleep quality than women without a history of sexual assault.”

High blood pressure and anxiety (conditions which may actually feed each other) are also related to poorer cardiovascular health and similar conditions. Which makes another statistic, noted by the researchers, even more concerning—an “estimated 40% to 75% of women have experienced workplace sexual harassment, and over 1 in 3 women (36%) have experienced sexual assault.”

