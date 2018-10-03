Anita Hill, Elaine Chao, Danica Patrick: Broadsheet October 3

• Beyond Anita and Christine. The two times Anita Hill appeared before the crowd at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit on Tuesday—once during an introductory exercise and again on stage—she received a raucous standing ovation. Hill admitted that she doesn’t always get that reaction, but she could guess why it happened Tuesday. “I attribute it to this moment in history that we’re all experiencing and some of the emotions that we’re reliving,” she said.

Hill was thrust back into the spotlight in recent weeks given the striking similarities between her experience in 1991, when she accused now Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment, and that of Christine Blasey Ford, who testified about allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which Kavanaugh denies.

“We want to believe that Christine Blasey Ford can survive, that I survived, and that each of us will survive this time and any of the indignities that we have experienced,” Hill said on Tuesday.

Interestingly enough, around the time Hill appeared on the MPW stage, President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Mississippi where he mocked Ford before a crowd of thousands, deriding her inability to recall some specifics of her alleged attack. Previously, he’d shown relative restraint by not attacking Ford directly.

So much for that.

The skepticism of Ford’s claims is familiar to Hill, whom Senators grilled with explicit and personal questions some 27 years ago. But Hill argued on Tuesday that she and Ford aren’t the only ones who know that feeling.

“I’m the only person who has had to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, but I really think that a lot of people have a good sense of what it feels like,” Hill said. In fact, calls to the National Sexual Assault Hotline soared 147% when Ford testified last Thursday, so we know her experience resonated widely. “Any number of us have been in those situations where we either didn’t come forward because we didn’t think we’d be believed or we didn’t think it mattered,” Hill said Tuesday. “We have suffered some indignities that we didn’t care to share, but more importantly we thought that nothing would happen even if we shared it.”

