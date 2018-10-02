Ruth Porat, Stitch Fix, Melania Trump Africa: Broadsheet October 2

• Dinner with Ruth. The first night of Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women Summit wrapped with a stunning California sunset—and an equally arresting conversation with Ruth Porat, CFO of Alphabet and Google, and former CFO of Morgan Stanley. In a wide-ranging conversation with Fortune‘s Pattie Sellers, Porat talked about her experience helping the U.S. financial system survive the 2008 crisis, her two run-ins with cancer, and her role in bringing some measure of Wall Street-style discipline to moonshot-loving Google.

She also addressed the criticism that’s been leveled at the tech giant recently over its data privacy and data collection policies, saying: “Privacy had been very important for Google since inception.” But after social media extremism became a big issue last year, she learned another “key lesson:” “[W]e need to constantly raise the bar on ourselves.”

A few other highlights from Day 1:

Technologists agree: We should all stop worrying about A.I.—and start worrying about data.

The stock market may be booming, but CFOs, a “glass half-empty” bunch, still have concerns.

OpenTable CEO Christa Quarles has a great suggestion for measuring progress on diversity: analyze the hires you made just in the prior quarter.

Desiree Gruber, founder and CEO of Full Picture, explains why storytelling has become an essential corporate skill.

