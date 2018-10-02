NBA star Kyrie Irving set the record straight on Monday about whether he believes the Earth is flat.

Earlier this summer, the Boston Celtics point guard was still unsure about the Earth. “Can you openly admit that you know the Earth is constitutionally round?,” Irving asked the New York Times in June. “Like, you know that for sure? Like, I don’t know.”

During a Forbes’ Under 30 Summit in Boston on Monday, Irving was asked again about the conspiracy theories, and put the topic to rest once and for all, one can hope.

“Which side are you on? Let’s clear it up for good,” Forbes senior editor Kurt Badenhausen asked the point guard.

Irving told the audience that at the time, he was “huge into conspiracies,” and added, as the crowd laughed with him, that “everybody’s been there.” He discussed how easy it is to get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole, but added that he didn’t realize at the time how much his thoughts on the matter would influence his fans.

“At the time, I didn’t realize the effect … I’m sorry about all that,” he said, directly addressing science teachers.