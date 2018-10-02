GE and Pfizer CEOs, Instagram Head, Google Ad Chief: CEO Daily for October 2, 2018

GE CEO

GE has sacked its CEO of 14 months, John Flannery, replacing him with board member Larry Culp. The news bumped GE’s shares up by more than 7%. Flannery was apparently not moving quickly enough to fix the company’s many problems, and the last straw was reportedly a looming accounting charge of up to $23 billion for GE’s power business. Wall Street Journal

Pfizer CEO

Ian Read is to step down as CEO of Pfizer and become the pharma giant’s executive chairman. Albert Bourla, the company’s chief operating officer, will become CEO. Bourla has been at the company for 25 years, and Read said he was the right person to “deliver the next stage of growth” at Pfizer. Fortune

Instagram Head

A longterm Facebook exec named Adam Mosseri has been promoted from being Instagram’s VP of product to leader of the whole operation. Instagram was abruptly left rudderless after the departure last week of co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, who were apparently frustrated by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s control over the subsidiary. Mosseri is reportedly close to Zuckerberg. Recode

Google Ad Chief

Google’s head of advertising and commerce, Sridhar Ramaswamy, is to become a venture capitalist at Greylock Partners. Ramaswamy has been with Google for 15 years, and has been a key player in its rise as an advertising giant. He will be replaced by engineering chief Prabhakar Raghavan. CEO Sundar Pichai: “I’ve worked with Prabhakar over many years now and can not think of better to lead our monetization efforts.” Business Insider