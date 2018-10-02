Brainstorm Health: Most Powerful Women, Physics Nobel Laureate, Juul Crackdown

Happy Tuesday, Dailies. I’ve been lucky enough to have spent yesterday and today at Fortune’s annual summit for the Most Powerful Women in Business—a gathering of such dynamic energy, wisdom, and brimming insight that it’s hard to believe this isn’t required coursework in business schools everywhere. But since it isn’t, I would urge you to spend some time on Fortune.com browsing through the expert write-ups my colleagues have been doing on virtually every session and watching some of the livestream video. Our event landing page is here.
My colleagues Kristen Bellstrom and Andrew Nusca each wrote about the keynote dinner conversation legendary Fortune scribe Pattie Sellers had with Google and Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat. (No doubt you already subscribe to The Broadsheet, Kristen’s and Claire Zillman’s essential-daily-read, but just in case it has slipped past your inbox, click here to sign up.)
But in a conversation replete with sage life and career advice, I want to make sure that this important nugget gets another airing. Porat, who in the early 2000s was CFO at Morgan Stanley, faced not one, but two battles with cancer. Here’s what she said:
Enjoy the day, friends. Sy has the news below.
Exclusive: Blink Health expands into home delivery. This morning, digital health startup Blink Health announced that it would be expanding its e-commerce fueled service to score lower prescription drug prices to provide home delivery. I got a chance to speak with CEO Geoff Chaiken and several other company executives (including Susan Lang, a veteran of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, who jumped ship to a company that essentially has made an enemy of PBMs) ahead of the announcement, which was first reported in Fortune. Here’s what I learned. (Fortune)
The FDA continues its crackdown on Juul with surprise raid. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already issued some stern warnings to e-cigarette and vape product manufacturers over their marketing practices (especially when it comes to potentially aiming the products toward kids and teens). The agency went one step further Tuesday, conducting a surprise inspection of Juul Labs (one of the most popular flavored vaping nicotine companies on the market) and collecting documents related to those very practices. (Fortune)
The first physics Nobel laureate in 55 years. As Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women summit goes on in Laguna Niguel, CA, Canada’s Donna Strickland has become the first woman to win the Nobel Prize in Physics in 55 years. Strickland and her fellow winners were awarded the prize for developing lasers that can “capture superfast processes and to manipulate tiny objects,” according to Nature. (Nature)
