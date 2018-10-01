Kellyanne Conway, Fortune Most Powerful Women, Elizabeth Warren: Broadsheet October 1

• It’s Summit time. Today kicks off Fortune’s annual Most Powerful Women Summit in Laguna Nigel, California, and, as in years past, the 2018 event is jam-packed with huge names whose interviews you won’t want to miss.

Our first day features discussions centered around AI, storytelling, and leading with purpose, as well as a panel featuring the CFOs of Mastercard, Oath, and Zendesk. And tune in to the livestream at 7:40 pm EST to watch Fortune’s Pattie Sellers interview another CFO—Ruth Porat of Alphabet and Google and No. 9 on this year’s Most Powerful Women list—about her experience on the front lines of innovation.

In the coming days, we’ll hear from Microsoft CFO Amy Hood, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, race car driver Danica Patrick, tennis icon Maria Sharapova, President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, CBS’s Lesley Stahl, Bumble’s Whitney Wolfe Herd, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who will be interviewed alongside his mother, Lili.

The United States feels like it’s at a flash point in terms of women’s rights, what with the ongoing #MeToo movement, the Kavanaugh controversy, and the record number of women running in the midterm elections that are just weeks away. As Fortune‘s Ellen McGirt tweeted en route to the Summit: “What a time to be a powerful woman.”

We couldn’t agree more.

The Broadsheet will be keeping close tabs on the Summit this week since Emma, Kristen and I will be there on the ground. If you’re attending, be sure to say hi.

You can find the conference’s full agenda here and watch the event’s livestream here.