Kellyanne Conway, Fortune Most Powerful Women, Elizabeth Warren: Broadsheet October 1

Kellyanne Conway shares her own #MeToo, Elizabeth Warren might run for president, and Fortune's annual Most Powerful Women Summit gets underway in California.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• It’s Summit time. Today kicks off Fortune’s annual Most Powerful Women Summit in Laguna Nigel, California, and, as in years past, the 2018 event is jam-packed with huge names whose interviews you won’t want to miss.
Our first day features discussions centered around AI, storytelling, and leading with purpose, as well as a panel featuring the CFOs of Mastercard, Oath, and Zendesk. And tune in to the livestream at 7:40 pm EST to watch Fortune’s Pattie Sellers interview another CFO—Ruth Porat of Alphabet and Google and No. 9 on this year’s Most Powerful Women list—about her experience on the front lines of innovation.
In the coming days, we’ll hear from Microsoft CFO Amy Hood, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, race car driver Danica Patrick, tennis icon Maria Sharapova, President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, CBS’s Lesley Stahl, Bumble’s Whitney Wolfe Herd, and Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who will be interviewed alongside his mother, Lili.
The United States feels like it’s at a flash point in terms of women’s rights, what with the ongoing #MeToo movement, the Kavanaugh controversy, and the record number of women running in the midterm elections that are just weeks away. As Fortune‘s Ellen McGirt tweeted en route to the Summit: “What a time to be a powerful woman.”
We couldn’t agree more.
The Broadsheet will be keeping close tabs on the Summit this week since Emma, Kristen and I will be there on the ground. If you’re attending, be sure to say hi.
You can find the conference’s full agenda here and watch the event’s livestream here.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Getting it done. To kick off the Most Powerful Women Summit, we have tips from none other than the 2018 MPWs themselves. Twenty-two of the executives on our list shared a productivity tip that’s been key to their success.
Fortune
• Kellyanne’s #MeToo. On CNN Sunday morning, Kellyanne Conway told Jake Tapper that she is a victim of sexual assault. Conway shared her experience in the context of allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, but was emphatic that her assault should not be conflated with the charges against the judge—or those directed at her boss, President Trump.
Time
• West Coast advance. California’s governor signed into law on Sunday a requirement that all companies incorporated in the state have at least one woman on their board of directors by the end of 2019 and two or three (depending on the size of the board) by 2021.
Fortune
• Fake news? Egyptian activist Amal Fathy was sentenced to two years in jail for a video she posted that criticized the government for failing to protect women from sexual harassment. The court called Fathy’s video “false news” in its ruling.
Reuters
• All eyes on Warren. Will she run after all? Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) said this weekend that, after the midterms, she will “take a hard look” at running for president in the 2020 election.
Boston Globe
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Cargill’s Mary Thompson is the new CEO of Bonduelle Fresh Americas.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• Riding strong. Lyft released its second-ever diversity report last week, and it made some notable progress: women’s representation in technical roles went up from 18% to 21%, and representation of black employees climbed from 6% to 10% of the workforce. Lyft’s new VP of talent and inclusion Nilka Thomas explains how the company was able to reach those milestones—and where they’re still falling short.
Fortune
• Riding even stronger. A woman won a world motorbike championship for the very first time. Spain’s Ana Carrasco clinched the World Supersport 300 in a nail-biting final round, motorbike experts report. Carrasco is 21, and she’s made history in her athletic career before: At 16, she became the first female rider to earn a championship point in the sport in more than a decade.
BBC Sport
• March on Washington. Black Women’s Blueprint led the March for Black Women on the National Mall on Saturday and in New York on Sunday, with sister rallies in other cities. As part of the march for gender and racial equity, protesters demanded reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. You can see the inspiring photos and protest signs here:
News One
• Secretary of CBS. The revival of Murphy Brown—the 1990s sitcom featuring Candice Bergen as an investigative journalist and single mom—premiered with a surprise guest star. Hillary Clinton appeared as “Hilary” with one L, interviewing for a job as secretary.
Vulture

