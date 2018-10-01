Hillary Clinton Is Back, Campaigning for Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate J.B. Pritzker

By Renae Reints
1:56 PM EDT

Hillary Clinton will hit the campaign trail for Illinois’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, marking Clinton’s first public event aimed at midterm campaigns, CNN reports.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Clinton will participate in a round-table discussion with high school women that focuses on leadership and social service. Pritzker and Democratic Lieutenant Governor candidate, Juliana Stratton, will also be at the Chicago event.

Clinton and Prtizker are longtime political allies: He supported her in her 2008 bid for the presidency, and again in 2016. She publicly endorsed Prtizker for governor in April, after he won the Democratic nomination, The Chicago Tribune reports.

After her first campaign appearance, Clinton will join the Democratic National Committee to host fundraisers near San Francisco, Politico reports. She’s also expected to stop in Florida to support Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

