raceAhead: On Brett Kavanaugh's Judicial Temperament

He operated in a world fully prepared to overlook the allegations of violent abuse, a secret hiding in plain sight. But it was Bill Cosby’s 2004 “Pound Cake” speech to the NAACP that finally did him in, an acid-tongued conservative scold of poor black people, riddled with stereotypes and factual errors. While people were uncomfortable with the idea of America’s Dad being a sexual predator, his style of moralizing became a retrograde faction in a shifting conversation about black empowerment, and suddenly, the damn broke free.“Bill Cosby has the fuckin’ smuggest old black man persona that I hate,” comedian Hannibal Buress said in October 2014 comedy show. “He gets on TV, ‘Pull your pants up black people, I was on TV in the ’80s! I can talk down to you because I had a successful sitcom!’ Yeah, but you rape women, Bill Cosby, so turn the crazy down a couple notches.” That said, I would totally watch a Cosby Show reboot where Dr. Huxtable is in jail and the kids end up fighting over that brownstone.