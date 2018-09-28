See How Newspaper Front Pages Covered the Emotional Kavanaugh-Ford Hearings

Yesterday’s emotional Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, during which professor Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh answered questions from lawmakers for hours, has made waves around the world. Here’s how newspapers are reporting on the hearing.

The New York Times goes the “she said/he said” route:

The Washington Post tops the front page with similar quotes:

The Wall Street Journal plays up the raw emotion:

Take an early look at the front page of The Wall Street Journal

London’s Financial Times was one of the few U.K. newspapers to feature the hearing on its front page:

Financial Times UK • front page • Sept 28 2018

The Guardian opts to focus on Blasey Ford:

Guardian front page, Friday 28 September 2018: 'I believed he was going to rape me': Kavanaugh accuser testifies

“Crafting a circus and a sham,” says Toronto’s National Post:

The Minneapolis Star Tribune dedicates the entire front page to the hearing:

'SUPREME CONFLICT' leads the front page of Friday's @StarTribune with expanded coverage from today's hearings on Capitol Hill.

The Charlotte, N.C., Observer highlights quotes from the emotional hearing:

Here's a sneak peek at tomorrow's Charlotte Observer front page. It was a busy news day.

In the tabloids, the New York Daily News selected an especially unflattering photo of Blasey Ford:

Christine Blasey Ford says she's "100%" sure Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at 15 years old. An early look at Friday's front page…

And U.K.’s Metro calls the hearing a “supreme ordeal”: