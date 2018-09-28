Why Honda and Acura Are Recalling 1.4 Million Cars

Honda is recalling at least 1.4 million cars, including Acura models, due to a defect in front passenger-side airbags.

Over a million Honda and Acura models are being recalled in order for the companies to replace Takata airbag inflators. Separately, Honda is recalling about 200,000 additional autos due to software glitches involving rear cameras.

Honda and Acura owners can checking whether their vehicles are on the list using this website.

Another website devoted to the airbag recall and operated by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration further details why the Takata recall is so vital for consumers. If exposed to prolonged high heat and humidity, the Takata airbags may explode during a crash.

Worldwide, 23 people have been killed by the exploding airbags, and at least 180 people have been injured by the faulty airbags, which can send metal parts spraying through the car’s interior when the defective inflators overheat and explode.

The current phase of this airbag recall expands on similar airbag recalls by Toyota. Millions of vehicles from car makers including BMW, Daimler, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, and Subaru have also been impacted by the ongoing recall.

All told, Takata has been forced to schedule recalls on more than 100 million airbag inflators worldwide by the end of 2019. The record-setting recall has pushed Japanese airbag-maker Takata into bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. and Japan, making it the biggest bankruptcy ever for a Japanese manufacturer. Takata was purchased in 2017 by Chinese-owned U.S. mobility safety company Key Safety System.

Honda has advised that owners of cars on the airbag recall list can schedule a free airbag replacement at a Honda dealership.