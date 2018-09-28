Christine Blasey Ford, Darktrace, Mel Watts: Broadsheet September 28

• Historic hearing. Like many Americans, I spent yesterday glued to the Judge Brett Kavanaugh hearing, and particularly to the words of his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.

Her testimony was riveting and stomach-churning. Describing the night 30 some years ago when she says a drunken Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed as his friend watched, she told the senators: “I believed he was going to rape me.” She described him putting a hand over her mouth to stifle her cries for help. “It was hard for me to breathe and I believed that Brett was going to accidentally kill me.” When asked for her strongest memory of the event, she said, “The uproarious laughter between the two and having fun at my expense.” (Her telling struck a chord with survivors everywhere—women called into C-Span to share their own stories of sexual assault.)

Ford’s affect was almost as striking as her words. She was unfailingly calm and polite, even as she was questioned by Rachel Mitchell, the prosecutor brought in to act on behalf of senate Republicans, who seemingly did not like the optics of a group of men grilling a woman about her assault. Kavanaugh’s testimony was a stark contrast; he was alternately angry and teary, snapping at and interrupting some of his questioners. Observers on Twitter and elsewhere were quick to note the disparity—and to wonder how Ford would have been perceived if she had dared to show similar emotion. HuffPost reporter Alanna Vagianos‏ tweeted of the contrast: “This is how we’ve been conditioned: Women to be accommodating and eager to please; men to be loud, angry and righteous.”

I am apparently not the only one who found Ford’s testimony compelling and credible. Even a handful of Republicans said as much, including Senator Orrin Hatch, who probably should have rephrased his conclusion that she was “an attractive, good witness.” (He attempted to clarify by saying that he meant that he found her “pleasing.”) But the real question is what the possible GOP swing voters—Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Jeff Flake of Arizona—will do.

For a full account of the hearings, I recommend this rundown from the New York Times.