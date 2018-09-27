Ford Hit, Agriculture Payouts, German Vulnerability: CEO Daily for September 27, 2018

Good morning.

President Donald Trump may think trade is bad, but he doesn’t seem to be convincing many Americans. A new report from my friends at the Pew Research Center says American attitudes toward trade have become more favorable in the last four years. The share of Americans who say growing trade ties between the U.S. and the world are “bad for the U.S.” has declined to 21% this year from 28% in 2014. And those who believe trade leads to job losses is down to 34% this year from 50% in 2014.

But Americans are still more anti-trade than most of the rest of the world. Take a look at the share of people from the following countries who think “trade is good”:

Sweden. 93%

Canada. 89%

Germany. 89%

France. 83%

Mexico. 79%

U.S. 74%

Japan. 72%

Italy. 64%

In the U.S., anti-trade views tend to rise with age, decline with education, and remain stronger among Democrats than Republicans.

You can read the full report here. More news below. And be sure to read Jeff John Roberts’s report on how Bitcoin-boom startup Coinbase plans to take on Wall Street.