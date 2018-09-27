Julie Swetnick, Brainstorm Reinvent, Maven Health: Broadsheet September 27

• Reinventing the wheel. I spent the last couple days in Chicago for Fortune’s first-ever Brainstorm Reinvent, a gathering devoted to exploring the ways companies are attempting to adapt to better compete in the digital age.

While the Reinvent stage was graced by too many women to namecheck them all, here are a few moments that stood out:

Ariel Investments president Mellody Hobson challenged attendees to create real business consequences for companies and divisions that fail to make progress on diversity. “People lose their jobs over failing to hit earnings targets or missing production deadlines,” she said. “But these sort of repercussions are absent when it comes to diversity initiatives.”

The urgency of diversifying corporate America also came up in my discussion with Bank of America’s Ebony Thomas and IBM’s Deb Bubb. Thomas, BofA’s global talent acquisition executive, said that, for everything you hear about the fierce competition for talent, companies are still overlooking qualified candidates. “The myth is there’s a pipeline issue,” Thomas said. “The reality is it’s not a pipeline issue, it’s about how to deploy the right people, resources, and technology to help us execute on that diverse talent.”

Peggy Johnson, Microsoft’s top dealmaker, shared her perspective on the tech giant’s dramatic revitalization under CEO Satya Nadella.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple VP of internet services and Apple Pay, talked about the explosive growth of the payment platform—the company expects that Apple Pay will be in 60% of U.S. retail locations by the end of 2018. She also previewed the rollout of Apple Wallet as student payment and ID, which debuts at three colleges (including my alma mater Duke!) next week.

The same day she announced the company’s rebranding as WW, Weight Watchers CEO Mindy Grossman talked about going from a dieting business to a wellness business. She also weighed in on what it was like to try galvanize a company that was just clawing its way back from a massive disruption: “It was like someone who’d had a heart attack and was in bed, telling them they’re going to run a marathon.”