3 GOP Governors Want Senate to Delay Kavanaugh Vote

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday held a hearing on Capitol Hill to investigate sexual assault accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor who came forward against him and said he sexually assaulted her in high school testified on Thursday, and described the alleged attack.

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, at least four Republican governors spoke out, three of whom called for delaying or forgoing the Senate’s vote to confirm Kavanaugh altogether.

Larry Hogan of Maryland, Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, and John Kasich of Ohio have all spoken in favor of investigating the allegations from three separate women against Kavanaugh. Phil Scott of Vermont also told the Burlington Free Press on Wednesday that the Senate Judiciary Committee should take its time with the investigation into allegations. Scott added that the Senate should wait to schedule a vote until after Ford’s testimony.

Meanwhile, Baker took to Twitter to express his concern. “The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation,” Baker wrote. “There should be no vote in the Senate.”

The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation. There should be no vote in the Senate. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 27, 2018

Kasich said on Wednesday it would be “in the best interest of our country and the integrity of the court” to hold off on a vote, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Without an investigation, and with so many serious issues involved, I can’t support this nomination if they choose to move forward,” he said in a statement.

“There are credible charges and big concerns. They need to be heard,” Hogan said on Tuesday, according to Politico. “They ought to take whatever time it takes to make sure these accusers are heard and he has a chance to respond to them.”