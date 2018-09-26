Trump Says He Wishes Senate GOP Pushed Ahead With Kavanaugh Vote Instead of Ford Hearing

President Donald Trump took a moment on Wednesday to speak to press in defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his time at the 2018 United Nations General Assembly.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on Thursday where Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who accused him of sexual assault, will both publicly testify. But Trump says he wishes the Senate GOP had pushed ahead with the Kavanaugh vote “two and a half weeks ago.”

While he spoke to press on Wednesday, Trump said Senate Republicans “couldn’t be nicer” in their handling of Kavanaugh’s nomination process, including the allegations brought against him, now by three women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

Trump’s comments came hours before a third accuser detailed Kavanaugh’s alleged involvement in “gang rape” during high school.

“They could have pushed it through two and a half weeks ago … which is frankly what I would have preferred,” Trump told reporters. “The Republicans could not be nicer, could not be more respectful to the process. They certainly could not be more respectful to the woman.”