Term Sheet -- Wednesday, September 26

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Social Capital continues to unravel. Founder Chamath Palihapitiya has laid off six people from his Palo Alto-based firm, according to a Business Insider report. They include partners Adam Nelson, Ashley Carroll, Sandhya Venkatachalam and Kristin Baker Spohn, senior associate of growth Kiel Zsitvay and head of communications Kira McCroden.

The departures make sense given that Social Capital is no longer a venture firm but rather a “technology holding company.” Palihapitiya tweeted yesterday that: “Now that we are a holding company and operate on permanent capital, I will be publishing @socialcapital returns. The format will be similar to Berkshire’s annual letters. I will publish this each year end but will try to do an interim one around Oct 1.”

Stay tuned.

STRONG RETURNS: In case you’re curious how the world’s wealthiest families plan to allocate their money, a new report has the answers. A survey of 311 family offices found that they plan to allocate more money to private equity after the asset class helped drive an average 15.5% rise in the value of their investments in 2017.

For 2018, the family offices expected their direct venture capital and private equity investments to deliver the best returns, of 13%, followed by private equity funds, at 11%, and direct real estate investments, at 8.4%.

“Family offices have delivered their strongest returns since we began measuring their performance five years ago,” said Sara Ferrari, head of UBS’ Global Family Office Group. “This reflects the bull market, as well as family offices’ ability to take a long-term approach and embrace illiquidity.” Read more.

GLOBAL STRATEGY: Fortune released its international edition of the Most Powerful Women list this morning, featuring female executives based outside the U.S. Topping the ranking this year is a new No. 1: Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline.

Fortune profiled Walmsley in a new feature about her ambitious plan to revive GSK, a 300-year-old drugmaker. She’s the only woman to run one of the large innovative drugmakers, and she’s doing it from the point of view of a pharma outsider, having spent 17 years at L’Oreal before joining GSK in 2010 to run its consumer health care business.

Since taking charge in April 2017, Walmsley replaced 40% of her top managers, pulled the plug on 30 drug development programs and 130 brands, and sold off the rare-disease unit. “The way I define the job is, firstly, in setting strategy for the company, and then leading the allocation of capital to that strategy—because until you put the money where you say your strategy is, it’s not your strategy,” she said.

Read the full profile here.

