raceAhead: Talking Equality with Kaiser Permanente's Bernard J. Tyson

Short up top today! I’m on the move at Dreamforce 2018, the annual Salesforce extravaganza. It’s been an extraordinary event so far, with plenty of content to inspire the raceAhead soul.

Feel free to tune-in tomorrow Thursday, Sept. 27 (live stream here) while I moderate two conversations that I know will be of interest to you:

My first is a conversation with Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO, Kaiser Permanente at 10:15 a.m.–11:00. Tyson was an important contributor to Fortune’s investigation into the lack of black male representation in executive ranks.

Later that day I’ll be moderating an equality-themed keynote with Blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross and Olympic skater Adam Rippon (!!) at 5:00 – 6:00 (All times are Pacific.)

As always, if you have any questions you’d like me to ask, hit me up.

Finally, I want to pay forward a moment of self-care.

A long time raceAhead reader echoed the messages in my inbox, news feeds and in my conversations with so many of you, with a heartfelt declaration: “I’m exhausted.”

It seems to be everything all at once. The growing number of allegations made by accusers of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the Bill Cosby verdict, the soul-searching, the #MeTooing, the traumas revisited and heightened tensions are starting to feel like a reckoning without an end.

“The Cosby timing along with [the coming Kavanaugh hearing] represents the most significant assault on the dominance of men of privilege that I’ve ever witnessed,” he said. “I can’t think of anything like it in history.”

In the spirit of understanding that this moment is temporary and that we are all working to stay level, he sent me a gift to pass along to you: Their pick for the best One-Hit Wonder of all time. “I found it uplifting,” he said.

Enjoy! And ooo child, please know things are gonna get easier.

I’ll see you on the interwebs.