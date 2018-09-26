Nikki Haley Defends Trump's UN Address, Says World's Leaders Were 'Falling Over Themselves' to Reach Him

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, defended President Donald Trump on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning, saying the world’s leaders respect Trump more than the media shows.

When Trump addressed the UN General Assembly on Monday, his boast about his administration’s accomplishments prompted laughter from the audience. Haley said this reaction was not disrespectful.

“They love how honest he is, and it’s not diplomatic, and they find it funny,” she told the Fox & Friends hosts, adding that the ambassadors were “falling over themselves” after the speech to compliment Trump and get a picture with him.

“Do they love America? No. Do they respect America? Now they do,” said Haley.

The ambassador also claimed that the world’s leaders are baffled by American media, particularly the talk of removing Trump from office. She cited a conversation with an unnamed world leader, who allegedly said, “I can’t believe that they would ever talk about impeachment, the 25th Amendment… Do they understand this is America? You don’t play with something like that.”

“Leaders don’t understand why this is even a conversation,” said Haley, adding that Trump is “getting things done left and right.”

The 25th Amendment gives the cabinet the ability to remove a president if he or she is deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties” of the office. News reports have rumored that senior administration officials have discussed invoking this clause, particularly Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, although Rosenstein denies ever advocating for Trump’s removal.

Haley, however, argues that these types of reports are “disgusting,” and make the country “look bad.”

“How can you honestly think a man who doesn’t know what he’s doing is getting this much done on jobs, on trade deals, on foreign policy? Look at the stock market,” said Haley. “Americans are living better than they ever have, and you’re going to question his leadership?”