How the Mediterranean Diet Could Help With Depression

The Mediterranean Diet could help people with depression, according to a new study.

Researchers recently analyzed 41 different studies to see how they affected a person’s chances of developing or reducing the effects of depression. They discovered that those who followed the Mediterranean Diet were a third less likely to develop depression than those who followed other diets, according to CNN, which earlier obtained the report.

The Mediterranean Diet is largely based on fruits and vegetables, nuts, and legumes. Perhaps most importantly, it replaces butter and other fatty products with healthy fats inside olive oil and canola oil. Those who follow the Mediterranean Diet often limit (if not eliminate) red meat and opt for no salt.

According to the researchers, the Mediterranean Diet is chock full of anti-inflammatory substances and doesn’t rely on inflammatory foods, like processed meats and trans fats. Often times, the researchers found, inflammatory substances can lead to depression.

The researchers stopped short of saying in the study that the Mediterranean Diet would actually stop depression in those who have it now. But they did say that it would lower the risk of getting depression. And if a person’s depression is impacted by their diet, moving to the Mediterranean Diet could reduce inflammation, insulin resistance, and other considerations. That all could translate to improved mental health.