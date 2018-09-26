4 People Have Signed Sworn Declarations Corroborating Christine Blasey Ford's Claims of Assault

Lawyers for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford are bolstering their cases ahead of Thursday’s hearing.

On Tuesday, Ford’s lawyers sent the Senate Judiciary Committee sworn declarations from four people who corroborate Ford’s claims of sexual assault.

The individuals include Ford’s husband, Russell, as well as three friends: Keith Koegler, Adela Gildo-Mazzon, and Rebecca White, according to documents obtained by USA Today. None of them were present the night of the alleged assault and do not have first-hand knowledge of the incident, but they all say they were aware of it before Kavanaugh’s nomination was announced and Ford’s story became public.

In Russell’s statement, he said that he first learned of the assault “around the time we got married.” However, Ford did not share her attacker’s name with her husband until a couple’s therapy session in 2012.

Koegler said that he and Ford had discussed the incident in 2016, but Kavanaugh was not mentioned by name until June of this year. Mazzon said Ford told her about her encounter over dinner in June 2013, while White learned of it in 2017. All four individuals made their sworn declarations “under the penalties of perjury.”

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh’s lawyer’s sent the committee five pages from his 1982 calendar on Tuesday, which they reportedly intend to use to prove he was not in attendance at the party where Ford alleged that he assaulted her.

Both Kavanaugh and Ford are due to testify before the committee on Thursday.