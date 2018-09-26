Emma Walmsley GSK, Most Powerful Women International, Bill Cosby: Broadsheet September 26

• Global power. Fortune‘s MPW week keeps on rolling this morning with the international edition of the Most Powerful Women list, featuring female executives based outside the U.S. Topping the ranking this year is a new No. 1: Emma Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline. She’s followed by Ana Botín of the Spanish bank Banco Santander, Isabelle Kocher of France’s Engie, and Dong Mingzhu of China’s Gree Electric Appliances.

Fortune‘s Erika Fry and I have profiled Walmsley in a new feature, also out this morning, that digs into what she’s doing to revive GSK, a 300-year-old drugmaker. When Walmsley took the top job a year and a half ago, she replaced Sir Andrew Witty, who’d built an almost saintly reputation as a CEO who bucked Big Pharma’s worst trends. He sold lots of drugs at lower prices and paid his sales staff based on their technical knowledge rather than the amount of drugs they sold. But investors had lost patience with that slow-going, do-gooding volume play.

Enter Walmsley, who as a new CEO had to perform the delicate dance of acknowledging Witty’s much-extolled legacy within the company while addressing GSK’s business shortfalls. The only woman to run one of the large innovative drugmakers, she’s approached the task from the point of view of a pharma outsider, having spent 17 years at L’Oréal before joining GSK in 2010 to run its consumer health care business.

In her first months as CEO, Walmsley has made swift and radical changes, replacing 40% of her top managers, pulling the plug on 30 drug development programs, selling off a rare-disease unit, assembling a roster of all-star talent for her executive team, and embarking on a cultural overhaul.

She’s the fresh face of discipline and rigor at GSK, but will it be enough to improve the firm’s fortunes?

You can read the full story here.