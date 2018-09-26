New Accuser Says Kavanaugh Was Part of 'Gang Rape' in High School

A new accuser against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said he took part in efforts during high school to get girls intoxicated so that a group of boys could have sex with them.

“I have a firm recollection of seeing boys lined up outside rooms at many of these parties waiting for their ‘turn’ with a girl inside the room,” Washington resident Julie Swetnick said in a sworn affidavit released by attorney Michael Avenatti. “These boys included Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh,” she added. Judge was a high school classmate of Kavanaugh.

Swetnick said she was a victim of one of those incidents in the early 1980s and that Kavanaugh and Judge had been present, though she did not say whether they had sex with her.

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

In other instances, she said in the affidavit, Kavanaugh and Judge made efforts to cause girls “to become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped’ in a side room or bedroom by a ‘train’ of numerous boys.”

Below is my correspondence to Mr. Davis of moments ago, together with a sworn declaration from my client. We demand an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations. Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation. pic.twitter.com/QHbHBbbfbE — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

The allegation comes one day before Kavanaugh is set to testify at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing along with another accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh held her down and tried to take her clothes off when they were in high school.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s accusation as well as another from a former Yale University classmate who said he exposed himself to her at a drunken party. He has said, “I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone in high school or otherwise.”