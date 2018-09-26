Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh submitted a 36-year-old calendar listing his daily activities as part of his defense against allegations of sexual misconduct at a high school party.

Four months worth of pages from the green and white 1982 calendar were released by the Senate Judiciary Committee. They chronicle the life of an affluent high school student with handwritten notes on particular days like “cut our lawn,” “grounded” and “father-son dinner.” The cover includes a star, doodles and handwritten multiplication involving fractions.

There are also references to the start and end of basketball camp, prom, a party and times and plans to see movies, such as Grease II. It also has notes such as “Interview Yale” and “Go to Connecticut for weekend” and includes individuals’ names.

Some items are checked off. Others are scribbled over.

Kavanaugh denies the misconduct allegation and told Fox News he wasn’t at the party where his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, said the incident took place.

Ford, a California college professor, says that Kavanaugh was drunk at the house party in about 1982, and that he pulled her into a bedroom then pinned her down on a bed, tried to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming. She said she was able to escape, and she described the episode to a therapist in 2013 as a “rape attempt.”

Kavanaugh and Ford are scheduled to testify before the Judiciary Committee on Thursday.