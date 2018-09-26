Brainstorm Health: Health Care Stocks, Emma Walmsley's Glaxo Plans, NIH Cell Map

Hello and happy hump day, readers. This is Sy.

The stock market is on a high—and the health care sector is a major reason why.

The Wall Street Journal reports that health care stocks pushed U.S. indices to all-time records in the third quarter of 2018. In fact, the S&P’s health care index was, by far, its best performer in the most recent quarter, rising 13% over that timeframe (and during a period when stocks have generally performed well). And, according to the Journal, health care lags only tech stocks and the consumer-discretionary sector when it comes to market growth year-to-date.

So what’s driving the enthusiasm? For one, the health care sector is performing extremely well from a balance sheet standpoint. Profits are up industry-wide, whether you’re talking about pharmaceutical companies like Merck or insurance giants like Humana and UnitedHealth Group. Health care has also—despite some ups and downs along the way—been one of the major M&A drivers of the past few years.

Furthermore, the industry is one of the biggest sources of job growth in current times, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Employment of health care occupations is projected to grow 18 percent from 2016 to 2026, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.4 million new jobs,” writes the agency. “Health care occupations are projected to add more jobs than any of the other occupational groups. This projected growth is mainly due to an aging population, leading to greater demand for healthcare services.”

That last sentence helps explain the stock market surge, too. Hedge and mutual funds have been pouring more money into the health care sector in part because it’s seen as one that can withstand the next financial downturn. After all, people’s need for medical treatment isn’t going away anytime soon, the thinking goes.

