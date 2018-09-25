Term Sheet -- Tuesday, September 25

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Just a month ago, workplace chat platform Slack snagged $427 million in funding — and it’s not wasting any time putting the capital to work.

Slack has acquired Astro, a Palo Alto-based productivity startup that uses AI to show you important information from your emails and calendar. Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but we do know this is Slack’s largest acquisition to date. Astro had raised approximately $8 million in venture funding from investors including Redpoint Ventures, Aspect Ventures, Harrison Metal, and Upside Partnership.

Astro is also Slack’s third acquisition of the summer. In July, it bought Missions, an app that allows users to build tools to automate simple routines without code. Later that same month, it acquired Atlassian’s workplace chat apps, HipChat and Stride for an undisclosed amount.

Stewart Butterfield spoke yesterday at Fortune’s Brainstorm Reinvent conference in Chicago hinting at the acquisition. He said, “Over the last 60 years, email has been the only real step forward until relatively recently. The change we’ll see over the next decade will be pretty dramatic. Within a decade, everyone will be using Slack or something like it because the advantages are so big.” (Watch the full video here.)

One of those advantages? Slack users will no longer have to leave the platform to go find info from their email or calendar — it can all be done inside the app. The acquisition better positions Slack to become the king of workplace productivity. Armed with SoftBank’s bazooka of capital, I’m sure this won’t be the last purchase Slack makes.

FILTERED OUT: Instagram’s co-founders are leaving the photo-sharing app, raising questions about the future direction of what has been a growth engine for parent company Facebook. Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom said Monday evening in a blog post that he and chief technology officer, Mike Krieger, would step down from the social networking giant and are “planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again.”

Some media reports speculate that the departures stem from tension between Instagram and Facebook’s leadership regarding Instagram’s autonomy. In April, Jan Koum, the founder and CEO of Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp announced that he would step down. Koum did not divulge the reason, but reports attributed it to disagreements with Facebook executives over data privacy and encryption policies. Let’s see what happens from here. Read more at Fortune.

SOFTBANK ALERT: Like me, SoftBank never sleeps. The Vision Fund led a $1 billion investment in Indian hotel booking startup OYO Hotels that values the company at $5 billion, or almost six times its value from a fundraising deal last year.

WALMART’S DEALMAKER: Everything at Walmart is supersized — including its international business. The retail behemoth’s $118-billion-in-revenue international operation is the biggest business in the world that no one seems to pay very much attention to at all. Here’s some context — it generates more revenue than JPMorgan Chase, Boeing, and Alphabet. Investors largely overlooked it … until this year.

Since April, Walmart has undertaken a flurry of deals, including the bombshell one this summer where Walmart spent $16 billion for an approximately 77% stake in Flipkart, India’s biggest online retailer. The investment, which Bryan Roberts of retail marketing firm TCC Global calls “eye wateringly expensive,” is the biggest in Walmart’s history and the largest ever in the pure e-commerce sector.

Judith McKenna is the woman who has headed up Walmart’s international business since February. “It’s certainly been a busy four months,” she said. “I’m not necessarily recommending it as a way to come into a job.”

My colleague Beth Kowitt wrote a captivating profile on McKenna in this latest issue of Fortune. Read the full feature here.