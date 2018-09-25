Judith McKenna Walmart, Weight Watchers, Bumble IPO: Broadsheet September 25

• Dealmaker. Walmart has long aspired to be the biggest company on Earth, in addition to being the world’s largest retailer. For years, it had pursued that goal by obsessing over growing its top line. But earlier this year, it seemed to abandon that strategy with a sense of urgency, agreeing to merge its reasonably stable, profitable U.K. business Asda with J Sainsbury. (Walmart will hold 42% of the combined entity.) Then it spent $16 billion on a 77% stake in Flipkart, India’s online retail giant. The deal is the biggest in Walmart’s history and the largest ever in the pure e-commerce space.

One analyst called the moves “jaw dropping,” and evidence of a willingness “to make these huge bets and to think about retail differently.”

They’re also the handiwork of Judith McKenna, president and CEO of Walmart International and No. 14 on Fortune‘s new Most Powerful Women list. Fortune‘s Beth Kowitt has a new profile of McKenna that’s out this morning.

Beth writes that Walmart’s international arm has long been overlooked, despite having sales that eclipse those of JPMorgan Chase, Boeing, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet. But with a series of flashy deals, McKenna’s division is certainly worthy of attention.

McKenna, the former COO of Walmart U.S., admits she’s still learning to get comfortable with risk. “I think that’s an important shift in us as a business—and for individuals like me,” she says. But, as Beth writes, that may be what it takes to “transform the retailer from an American company that happens to have an international business into a truly global enterprise.”

You can read the full profile here.