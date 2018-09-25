IHOP Joins Growing List of Restaurants Launching Its Own Beer

IHOP’s identity crisis is taking another unusual turn as the pancake chain has released an IHOP-branded beer in select markets.

The move, which comes roughly three months after a stunt in which the company pretended to change its name to International House of Burgers, will see IHOPS Pumpkin Pancake Stout released in bars and festivals throughout the New York tri-state area in September and October starting this Saturday. The beer will not be available in IHOP restaurants.

Brewed in conjunction with New York’s Keegan Ales, the beer hopes to distinguish itself from the flood of pumpkin-spiced beers on the market by incorporating IHOP’s buttermilk pancake mix into the recipe.

While breakfast beers have been around for a while, it’s surprising to see a chain known for its breakfast food lending its name to an alcoholic beverage. IHOP is hardly the first food chain to collaborate with brewers, though.

Last December, Dunkin’ Donuts worked with Wormtown Brewery to launch DDark Roasted Brew. That came just two months after the chain worked with Catawba Brewing to create Dunkin’ Punkin’ Brown Ale.

At this year’s Great American Beer Festival, Buffalo Wild Wings unveiled its “Legends of Beer” series, which includes collaborations with New Belgium, Sierra Nevada, and Dogfish Head breweries. And burger chain Red Robin works with New Belgium for exclusive distribution on 1969 Lager.