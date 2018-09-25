Everytown for Gun Safety Is Spending $5 Million on Ads to Flip 15 GOP House Seats

It’s not just former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg who’s throwing his support behind Democrats this election cycle.

Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun control advocacy organization founded by Bloomberg, is investing $5 million in a digital ad campaign targeting 15 “Red to Blue” House races.

Part of its “Not One More” campaign, the initiative will target House districts in suburban communities outside of cities like Atlanta, Kansas City, Miami, and Minneapolis, reports Politico. In eight of the targeted districts the Republican incumbent is running for reelection; the other seven are open, Republican-controlled seats.

Targeted races include California’s 48th Congressional District, where 30-year incumbent Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R) is facing Democrat Harley Rouda, as well as other vulnerable Republicans like Barbara Comstock and Mike Bishop.

The ads employ footage of the aftermath of school shootings, including images of children walking out of their schools with their hands up. “Not one more high school. Not one more church. Not one more concert, office, campus, newspaper, kindergarten class. Not one more,” says the ad’s narrator.

John Feinblatt, the organization’s president, explained to Politico that Everytown is targeting critical suburban swing districts as “gun safety resonates extremely high with suburban voters.” The organization hopes the ads will “galvanize new, young, and suburban voters in a way that they’ve never been engaged before.”

This is at least the second investment Everytown has made ahead of November’s election. The organization has pledged to spend $10 million on gubernatorial races in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and New Mexico.