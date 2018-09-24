Term Sheet -- Monday, September 24

Good morning, Term Sheet readers.

Fortune published our 21st annual Most Powerful Women in Business list this morning — and we have a new No. 1 for the first time since 2015. The 2018 ranking is composed of seven newcomers, two returnees, and CEOs controlling just under $1 trillion in market cap.

As Alan Murray noted in this morning’s CEO Daily, it’s been a not-so-remarkable year for women leading Fortune 500 companies — their ranks fell from 32 to 24. Yet one sector is defying this trend: the defense industry. Four of the five top U.S. defense companies are now headed by female CEOs.

In a feature titled ‘Commanders in Chief,’ my colleague Jen Wieczner explains the trend of women CEOs who lead some of the biggest defense contractors in America. She writes:

“The last man standing.” That’s what some on Wall Street have recently nicknamed Tom Kennedy, the chairman and CEO of Raytheon. After all, he’s the only leader of a top five U.S. defense business who isn’t on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list—and for that fact, says Kennedy, “I couldn’t be prouder of our industry.”

She goes on to explain:

In the S&P 1500, women account for nearly 19% of the CEOs in aerospace and defense, according to the Pew Research Center, compared with just 5% across all companies. No sector works more closely with the government and military than defense, which may be one reason it’s closer to gender equality. With the armed forces making deliberate efforts to expand women’s roles and the emergence of a generation of female generals as well as Air Force and Navy secretaries beginning in the ’90s, “the defense industry has realized they need to mirror their customers,” says Patrick Gray, the aerospace, defense, and aviation practice leader at executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles. A decade ago, the companies redoubled their efforts. “It’s not an accident … that they’ve become C-suite or a CEO,” says Lareina Yee, a senior partner at McKinsey.

WOW DEAL: SiriusXM will acquire music discovery platform Pandora (NYSE:P) for $3.5 billion in stock, or $10.14 per share. Pandora would continue to exist as an independent service. This offer represents a 13.8% premium for Pandora shareholders over the volume-weighted average share price of the past 30 days. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, but Pandora can still evaluate other options.

Do a quick Twitter scan, and you’ll see people asking, “Pandora’s still a thing?” Pandora has been troubled for quite some time and found itself in a difficult position in the streaming market as alternatives like Apple Music and Spotify continue to attract more members. And despite growing revenue, Pandora still loses tens of millions of dollars each quarter. Read more at Fortune.