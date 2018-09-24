BelieveSurvivors Walkout Participants Show Support for Kavanaugh's Accusers

Supporters of sexual assault survivors walked out of their homes and workplaces Monday to call attention to allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The #BelieveSurvivors walkout was organized by dozens of social justice groups to show support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, the two women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Since she went public with her claim earlier this month, Ford has been accused of lying and has received death threats.

Kavanaugh denied all claims, saying in a statement that he looks forward to testifying before the Senate on Thursday and “defending my good name—and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building.”

Participants in Monday’s walkout wore black and left their homes and workplaces at 1 pm. The main event took place in Washington D.C., where protesters gathered in the Hart Senate Office Building atrium, raised their fists, and demanded that senators reject Kavanaugh’s nomination. They then marched to the Supreme Court.

The masses are walking out of the Senate Hart atrium right now. We stand with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez, and all survivors! The Senate must reject Brett Kavanaugh's nomination and #BelieveSurvivors. pic.twitter.com/LP28fJvq6A — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) September 24, 2018

In New York City, protesters gathered in Washington Square Park, chanted “believe survivors,” and held signs saying “#TimesUp Kavanaugh,” Huffington Post reports.

The scene at Union Square for #BelieveSurviviors walkout — Women exchanging knowing glances and seething with righteous rage pic.twitter.com/G1a0gvSWkL — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) September 24, 2018

At Yale University, where Kavanaugh allegedly exposed himself to Ramirez at a party as a freshman in 1983, students filled a hallway in silent protest.

Yale Law School students fill a hallway sitting in silent protest over allegations that Brett Kavanaugh assaulted at least 2 women. pic.twitter.com/uxUwKoZkCT — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) September 24, 2018

Other participants of the walkout include the Human Rights Campaign; Washington, D.C.’s city council; and political candidates.

Today @HRC was proud to join partner organizations and people from across the country in a nationwide walkout in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and all survivors of sexual assault. We #BelieveSurvivors. So must the Senate. pic.twitter.com/W0uYl9haBj — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 24, 2018

Councilmembers and staff today staged a walk-out of the Wilson Building in support of, and in solidarity with, all victims of sexual violence #BelieveSurvivors pic.twitter.com/sN53ZnJgeE — Council of DC (@councilofdc) September 24, 2018

We stand in solidarity with the women who have come forward — we hear you, believe you, and will fight for you. Across all three valleys of #CA25, we are with @NARAL and #believesurvivors. Today we walked out for #AnitaHill, #ChristineBlaseyFord, and all survivors of assault. pic.twitter.com/TSl4R8NQuL — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) September 24, 2018

Nothing more powerful than standing with the female leaders of today & tomorrow, and every woman across the country. The women who have come forward with their stories are brave. We won’t allow their voices to be silenced. #BelieveSurvivors #MeToo pic.twitter.com/bMRLACfiBH — Tish James (@TishJames) September 24, 2018

The #BelieveSurvivors movement joins the #WhyIDidn’tReport campaign, which defends women who didn’t come forward about the abuse they suffered until many years later, if at all. Ford and Ramirez have faced criticism for waiting more than 30 years to report their claims against Kavanaugh.