BelieveSurvivors Walkout Participants Show Support for Kavanaugh's Accusers

Supporters of sexual assault survivors walked out of their homes and workplaces Monday to call attention to allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
The #BelieveSurvivors walkout was organized by dozens of social justice groups to show support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Deborah Ramirez, the two women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. Since she went public with her claim earlier this month, Ford has been accused of lying and has received death threats.
Kavanaugh denied all claims, saying in a statement that he looks forward to testifying before the Senate on Thursday and “defending my good name—and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building.”
Participants in Monday’s walkout wore black and left their homes and workplaces at 1 pm. The main event took place in Washington D.C., where protesters gathered in the Hart Senate Office Building atrium, raised their fists, and demanded that senators reject Kavanaugh’s nomination. They then marched to the Supreme Court.
In New York City, protesters gathered in Washington Square Park, chanted “believe survivors,” and held signs saying “#TimesUp Kavanaugh,” Huffington Post reports.
At Yale University, where Kavanaugh allegedly exposed himself to Ramirez at a party as a freshman in 1983, students filled a hallway in silent protest.
Other participants of the walkout include the Human Rights Campaign; Washington, D.C.’s city council; and political candidates.
The #BelieveSurvivors movement joins the #WhyIDidn’tReport campaign, which defends women who didn’t come forward about the abuse they suffered until many years later, if at all. Ford and Ramirez have faced criticism for waiting more than 30 years to report their claims against Kavanaugh.