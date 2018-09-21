raceAhead: A Kindr Grindr

Pity the poor medievalists. As an academic community, they’ve been a small but stalwart cohort of researchers and historians. But lately, they’ve been besieged by racists who are flocking to their departments to immerse themselves in what they believe to be the early roots of white supremacist thinking. Last year, The Public Medievalist published the first of a series of academic essays designed to explore the history of racist ideas in medieval studies and history. “Issues of race lie at the heart of our understanding of the medieval world; racists—even within the ranks of the academic medievalist community—have, for far too long, warped our understanding of the past.” By God’s nails, this cannot stand! There are now XLII entries. It is an impressive body of work. I haven’t read them all, but Part XXXVII wonders aloud if Marco Polo was a racist (not exactly) and Part XXXVIII goes deep: Did medieval Christians believe that the Virgin Mary was black?