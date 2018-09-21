Singer Noah Cyrus Is Selling a Vial of Her Tears For $12,000

Sometimes pain can turn into profit.

Singer Noah Cyrus, daughter or country music star Bill Ray Cyrus, is selling her tears in a small vial for $12,000. The tears in question were reportedly shed during her recent breakup with rapper Lil Xan. Both accused each other of cheating.

Cyrus’ tears are being sold by clothing company Pizzaslime in prelude the release of her new record, which will aptly be titled Good Cry.

So, what do you get for $12,000? A small vial that, according to the product description, contains approximately 12 tears shed by Cyrus “as a result of sadness.” Other products in the line include T-shirts and other clothing emblazoned with phrases such as “achy. Break.” and “sry I’m trash.”

The tears will only be sold for 48 hours, or while supplies last.