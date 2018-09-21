Mark Cuban, New Zealand Suffrage, Amy Chua: Broadsheet September 21

• Dress for success? By now you have almost certainly seen the news—first broken by HuffPost’s Emily Peck—that Yale professor Jed Rubenfeld told a student that judge Brett Kavanaugh liked his female law clerks to have a “certain look.” According to The Guardian, Rubenfeld’s wife Amy Chua—a fellow Yale prof and author of Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother—added more color to her husband’s vague but telling words, informing students that it was “not an accident” that Kavanaugh’s clerks all “looked like models.”

Chua did not dispute the students’ accounts, but told HuffPost that the judge’s “first and only litmus test in hiring has been excellence.” She also noted that her daughter has accepted a clerkship with Kavanaugh.

These allegations are, of course, very different from those of Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during their high school days (and who is reportedly now discussing the possibility of testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee). There is no accusation of misconduct here, nor any suggestion that Kavanaugh hired clerks who were not qualified to do the job. Yet these students’ stories are vital to our understanding of the atmosphere that surrounds the judge. While he may not have actually shown any hiring bias towards women with that “certain look,” it seems that something gave Chua and Rubenfeld the impression that he did.

These stories also paint a damning picture of the upper rungs of the legal profession. Consider the accusations against Kavanaugh; the charges against his mentor Alex Kozinski, who retired in December amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment; and the fact that Rubenfeld himself is the subject of a Yale internal investigation “focused on [his] conduct, particularly with female law students,” reports the Guardian.

In a conversation with a group of students—the very gathering where she shared her belief that the attractiveness of Kavanaugh’s clerks is “no accident”—Chua reportedly said that she didn’t think the federal judiciary would get its #MeToo moment. Looks like she was wrong.