Disney Plans to Scale Back Production of 'Star Wars' Films

Star Wars fans may have to start waiting a bit longer to get their fix of the popular franchise.

After disappointing box office numbers for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Disney CEO Bob Iger has said that fans can expect “some slowdown” in the frequency that those films will be released. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Iger said that Disney’s aggressive Star Wars release schedule was “too much, too fast.”

Many speculate that Disney didn’t account for “franchise fatigue” from Disney releasing so many Star Wars films in such a short period of time. Solo is the first film in the Star Wars franchise that is expected to lose money.

Iger did not address the two Star Wars spinoffs, which are thought to be already in development, one focusing on the character Boba Fett and another on Obi-Wan Kenobi. He did mention in the interview that J.J. Abrams is “busy making Episode IX.” That film is expected to be released in December of 2019.